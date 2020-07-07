Highway 75 southbound repairs on schedule to open up this fall

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Earlier this year, Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton, closed the southbound lanes to begin repairs.

"Things are going well up there. Contractors are working on a couple of bridges. There's been one bridge deck pour already this year, and we've got one more that will likely happen this month. They're working on grating, they're doing some intersection work," said Dakin Schultz with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

After running into delays with construction on the northbound lanes last year, many wondered if crews ran into the same problem again.

"What a difference a year makes in weather. It's maybe not ideal for growing crops, but when it comes to construction it sure helps to keep a schedule when everything is dry," said Schultz.

As long as it stays that way, transportation officials are confident with the completion date.

"I'm very pleased with the progress on this project. We'll probably start seeing mainline pavement put down in August," said Schultz.

Schultz says Siouxlanders can plan for the southbound lanes to be back open in mid-November of this year.

He says the project itself has cost $14.4 million. Construction runs to Hinton and stops just north, parallel to the Hinton Fire Station.

Schultz said US-75 is the oldest four-lane rural roadway in the state of Iowa.