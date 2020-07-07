Interstate 29 construction wrapping up soon, officials say

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Construction on Interstate 29 through Sioux City has been ongoing for quite some time.

Transportation managers say they now have a completion date that's not too far off.

Dakin Schultz with the Iowa Department of Transportation, says a previous project wrapped up before the Fourth of July.

This week, crews began work on a new barrier rail. Once that's completed, Schultz says construction is done.

He says the cost of the construction is approximately $390 million.