Justin Wright wins bid for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Republican candidate Justin Wright has won the bid for Woodbury County's open seat on the board of supervisors. 

The seat was left vacant by Jeremy Taylor who resigned earlier this year. On the ballot was Wright and Democrat Tim Kacena. 

Kacena is a former state representative in the Iowa Legislature. Wright is an alternative education teacher at Sioux City North High School. 

Wright had 4,841 votes to Kacena's 4,234 votes.

For the full results, click here.

Dean Welte

