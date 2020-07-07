Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies

SEATTLE (AP) — Mary Kay Letourneau, who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted for raping him, has died. She was 58. Her lawyer David Gehrke told news outlets Letourneau died Tuesday of cancer. Letourneau was a former suburban Seattle teacher who became tabloid fodder when she pleaded guilty in 1997 to raping Vili Fualaau, who was 12. Letourneau and Fualaau married in 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after she served a 7½-year prison term for child rape. They have two daughters together. Fualaau filed for a legal separation from Letourneau in 2017.