COVID-19 data on Medicare’s nursing home site is incomplete

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is requiring nursing homes to report their COVID-19 cases and deaths. It also has promised to make user-friendly data available online to the public. But some facilities that had cases and deaths turn up as having none on Medicare’s COVID-19 nursing home website. And consumer advocates say finding statistics for any individual nursing home can be a challenge. Medicare says it lacks the legal authority to require nursing homes to report cases going back to the beginning of the year. Lawmakers are pushing for full disclosure. AP’s tally of nursing home and long-term care fatalities tops 57,000.