Mexico president negative for COVID-19 ahead of US visit

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says that he has tested negative for COVID-19 in advance of his trip to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump. López Obrador said Tuesday that if the White House asks him to repeat the test upon arrival, he will do so. For months, the president has given conflicting messages about the danger of the virus. He frequently urges people to be cautious, but almost never wears a face mask himself and has pushed to reactivate the economy. López Obrador is leaving for Washington Tuesday and returns Thursday.