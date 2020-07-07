Movement for Black Lives seeks sweeping legislative changes

DETROIT (AP) — Proposed federal legislation that would radically transform the nation’s criminal justice system with such changes as eliminating agencies like the Drug Enforcement Administration and the use of surveillance technology is set to be unveiled Tuesday by the Movement for Black Lives. The so-called BREATHE Act, first shared with the Associated Press, is the culmination of a project led by the policy table of the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of more than 150 organizations. It comes at an unprecedented moment of national reckoning around police brutality and systemic racism that has spurred global protests and cries for change.