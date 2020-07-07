Pirates’ Keller looks to mesh information, instincts in 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller is eager to prove his rocky rookie season in the big leagues was just a fluke. The highly touted Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect went 1-5 with a 7.13 ERA in 2019. While Keller was discouraged by the numbers, the analytics indicated Keller was a victim of bad luck at times. Keller spent the break provided by the COVID-19 shutdown diving deeper into analytics hoping to become more efficient. He says he’s trying to find a way to mesh the information available to him with the talent that helped him rise through the minors quickly.