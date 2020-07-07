Retailers to governors: Please mandate face mask wearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers have a message for state governors: Please make everyone wear a face mask. The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Target, Home Depot and other major chains, says different rules around the country have made it confusing for shoppers and often lead to conflicts between customers and workers trying to enforce store rules. Videos on social media have shown shoppers getting angry when employees ask them to wear a mask. The retail association has sent a letter to the National Governors Association asking that all states require face mask wearing. According to the retailers, fewer than half of U.S. states require wearing a face mask in public.