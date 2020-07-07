River Flood Warning from TUE 9:30 AM CDT until WED 7:51 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Lyon County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River At Rock Rapids.

* From this morning to Wednesday evening.

* At 9 AM Tuesday the stage was 13.69 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 13.00 feet.

* Recent activity…The river rose above flood stage on Monday

July 6.

* Forecast…The river will crest near 13.8 feet this afternoon,

then begin falling.

The river should fall below flood stage tonight.

* At stages near 13.0 feet…the lower banks on the left side of the

river will begin flooding.

