River Flood Warning from TUE 9:30 AM CDT until WED 7:51 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from TUE 9:30 AM CDT until WED 7:51 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Lyon County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River At Rock Rapids.
* From this morning to Wednesday evening.
* At 9 AM Tuesday the stage was 13.69 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 13.00 feet.
* Recent activity…The river rose above flood stage on Monday
July 6.
* Forecast…The river will crest near 13.8 feet this afternoon,
then begin falling.
The river should fall below flood stage tonight.
* At stages near 13.0 feet…the lower banks on the left side of the
river will begin flooding.
&&