Russian space official charged with treason

MOSCOW (AP) — An adviser to the director of Russia’s state space corporation has been detained on treason charges. Ivan Safronov, an adviser to Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin was detained in Moscow by agents of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency. The FSB said Tuesday that Safronov is accused of relaying sensitive information to a spy agency of an unspecified NATO member. Roscosmos said in a statement that the charges didn’t relate to Safronov’s work for the corporation, which he joined in May. Prior to that, Safronov worked as a correspondent for the top business daily Kommersant for nearly a decade until 2019, and after that worked for a year for another business daily, Vedomosti.