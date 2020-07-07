Showers and storms end early with a hot and humid afternoon

On the heels of two rounds of thunderstorms yesterday, a line of storms moved into our western counties overnight with strong winds.



Those storms have weakened considerably as they have moved east.



Expect some lingering showers with some thunder early this morning before clearing sets in.



The afternoon will have mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions as we top out near 90.



There will be a bit of a breeze but the heat index will still reach the upper 90s at times.



The night will be warm and muggy but quiet with lows in the low 70s.



Wednesday will dial the heat and humidity up even further with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index up to and possibly exceeding 100 degrees.



It will be breezy but that will not help too much for how it feels.



Most of Wednesday will be quiet but late in the day a front will approach and thunderstorms look to fire up in western Siouxland as a result in the early evening hours with storms continuing into the overnight hours.



Strong winds and hail do look possible with those storms.



Another chance for storms will be with us Thursday afternoon and evening with a bit of a break during the day Friday.



We may see a few isolated storms Friday night into Saturday which could again become strong.



Highs will hover near 90 degrees from Thursday into the beginning of next week.