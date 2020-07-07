Sioux City Public Museum reopens today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a few months of being closed, one Sioux City staple has reopened its door.

On July 7, the Sioux City Public Museum reopened after being shut down back in March due to COVID-19.

While closed, the museum underwent a deep cleaning and repainting of the building.

Masks are encouraged, but are not required.

Museum Director Steve Hansen says while some exhibits are closed to the public the museum is almost completely reopened.

"We've taken a few of our exhibits offline, we've closed our dig box which is a fun thing for the kids and adults, and then taking a couple of our online hands-on things off, but for the most part I'd say we're 95% to 96% open to the public," said Hansen.

The museum will run under normal hours with hand sanitizer stations available around the exhibits.