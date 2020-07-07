Slovakia drug bust yields huge shipment of methamphetamines

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Authorities in Slovakia say they have seized 1.5 tons of methamphetamines, with an estimated street value of some 2 billion euros ($1.7 billion), which was being smuggled into the country and originated in Mexico. Officials said Tuesday that the drugs were found at the end of May with the help of Hutch, a service dog employed by the country’s financial administration, after customs officials became suspicious about the contents of two large metal containers for transporting liquids. The shipment is thought to have been destined to be sold throughout the European Union. The seizure was described by Slovak authorities as the country’s largest-ever and the case is being investigated by Slovakia’s National Criminal Agency.