Sons of ex-Panama president held in Guatemala on US charges

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Two sons of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli will be held in jail in Guatemala pending hearings Friday as the U.S. government seeks their extradition for their alleged role in a bribery and money laundering scheme. Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli were arrested Monday in Guatemala as they tried to board a private plane out of the country. A criminal complaint was unsealed Monday in New York alleging the brothers facilitated $28 million in bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to a close relative who was then a “high-ranking government official in Panama.” The brothers deny the allegations.