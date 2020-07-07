Tear gas, arrests as Kenyans protest police brutality

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police have fired tear gas and detained scores of protesters demanding an end to police brutality. About 100 people took part in demonstrations across the capital, Nairobi. Many Kenyans have been angered by a fresh wave of alleged police abuses while enforcing coronavirus restrictions. Human rights activists say at least 22 people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been killed by officers enforcing the restrictions. But activists say there has been no groundswell of widespread public protest in Kenya, one of Africa’s biggest economies, that’s been seen in other parts of the world over police abuse.