The MacDowell Colony artist retreat renames itself MacDowell

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s oldest retreats for artists — The MacDowell Colony — will drop “Colony” from its name and call itself “MacDowell.” MacDowell, based in Peterborough, New Hampshire, was founded in in 1907 by composer Edward MacDowell and his wife, the musician and philanthropist Marian MacDowell. Visiting artists have included Aaron Copland, James Baldwin, Alice Walker and Jonathan Franzen. MacDowell announced that the change was in response to the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matters protests. “It ”aligns with the calls for social justice,” according to statement from the group.