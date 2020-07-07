US general sees smaller but enduring troop presence in Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. general for the Middle East is talking optimistically about a smaller, but enduring military presence in the country. His comments come just six months after a deadly American airstrike in Baghdad enraged Iraqis and fueled demands to send all U.S. troops home. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie met Tuesday with Iraq’s new prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. McKenzie said afterward that he believes the Iraqis welcome the U.S. and coalition troops, especially in the ongoing fight to keep Islamic State militants from taking hold of the country again.