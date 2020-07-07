‘Whose Live Anyway?’ show at Orpheum Theatre rescheduled to March 25, 2021

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The "Whose Live Anyway?" originally scheduled at the Orpheum Theatre for October 8 has been rescheduled to next year.

Organizers say the new date for the show is now set for March 25, 2021.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show with no action needed. For any further questions on tickets or to request a refund call (712) 279-4850 (ext. 2) no later than Aug. 7.

After Aug. 7 tickets will be automatically honored for the new show date, requests for refunds must be done prior to Aug. 7.

Organizers say the "Whose Live Anyway?" is a 90 minutes show of improvised comedy and song based on audience suggestions.

Cast members for the show include Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray.

All ages are welcomed to the show, but audience members should note that some "PG-13" language will be used during the performance.