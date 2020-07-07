Women’s rights groups protest French ministers’ appointments

PARIS (AP) — Women’s rights groups are protesting French President Emmanuel Macron’s appointment of an interior minister who has been accused of rape and of a justice minister who has criticized the #MeToo movement. They held two small protests in Paris on Tuesday, saying the appointments fly in the face of Macron’s promises to make fighting sexist violence the “Great Cause” of his five-year term. The new interior minister strongly denies the rape accusation and Macron’s office says the investigation wasn’t an obstacle to Monday’s appointment. The new justice minister is a lawyer who defended another government member accused of rape and criticized the “crazy” women who “crucify” men.