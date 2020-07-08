Asian shares mostly lower as pandemic saps buying momentum

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower as uncertainty over the pandemic sapped the buying enthusiasm that has been pushing prices higher. Shares fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Hong Kong but rose Shanghai Wednesday. Optimism that the economy is on the mend as businesses reopen has helped drive recent rallies. But surges in confirmed new coronavirus cases have clouded hopes for a relatively quick economic turnaround. Overnight, Wall Street’s recent string of big gains came to an abrupt stop. Analysts say that given the current murky outlook, investors are prone to cash in on recent gains.