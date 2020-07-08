Biden-Sanders task forces unveil joint goals for party unity

WASHINGTON (AP) — Political task forces Joe Biden formed with onetime rival Bernie Sanders to solidify support among the Democratic Party’s progressive wing are recommending that the former vice president embrace proposals to combat climate change and institutional racism. They also want him to expand health care coverage and rebuild a coronavirus-ravaged economy. But they stopped short of urging Biden’s full support for policies that could prove too divisive for many swing voters, like “Medicare for All.” Biden hoped the move would promote party unity and help him avoid a repeat of 2016, when many Sanders supporters remained disillusioned enough that they stayed home rather than support Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump.