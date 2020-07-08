Canada predicts historic deficit due to pandemic spending

OTTAWA (AP) — The Canadian government is predicting a historic CDN$343 billion (US$254 billion) deficit for 2020-21 resulting from its economic and stimulus plans to battle COVID-19. The amount, included in a fiscal “snapshot” the Liberal government released Wednesday, is a huge jump from the CDN$28 billion (US$20.8 billion) deficit projected prior to the pandemic. The report says that since March, the federal government has spent more than CDN$231 billion (US$171 billion) on health and safety measures as well as direct aid to Canadians and businesses.Prime Minister Justine Trudeau defended the government’s spending as a lifeline to Canadians battling to stay afloat.