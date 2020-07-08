Commerce Department IG seeks info on 2 Census hirings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s inspector general has asked the Census Bureau for information related to the hiring process of two men whose appointments to top positions have drawn sharp criticism. Commerce Department Inspector General Peggy E. Gustafson sent a letter to Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham on Tuesday asking for the resumes of Nathaniel Cogley and Adam Korzeniewski and requesting other information about their hiring, including documents related to the creation of the new positions at the bureau, and expectations and goals associated with their jobs. The Census Bureau said Wednesday that it plans to respond to the request.