COVID hits more legislators amid rapid spread in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — At least 26 legislators and 10 other people who work at Mississippi’s state Capitol have tested positive for the new coronavirus. The state’s top public health official, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Wednesday that the number could be even higher. The reported number only reflects those who were tested recently in Jackson, and some legislators have also been tested since returning to their hometowns. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is imploring residents to stay home if possible and to wear masks for safety. But he is not issuing a statewide mask order, as some other governors have done.

