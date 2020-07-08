Depp cross-examined in libel case over Heard ‘abuser’ label

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp is facing a second day of cross-examination Wednesday by lawyers for British tabloid The Sun, which is defending a libel claim after calling the Hollywood star a “wife beater.” Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that said he’d been abusive to ex-wife Amber Heard. The case opened Tuesday at the High Court in London, with Depp sitting in the witness box to rebut Heard’s allegations that he assaulted her on multiple occasions. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star said Heard’s “sick” claims were “totally untrue.”