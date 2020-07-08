Even more heat and humidity with strong storms developing

We have a warm and muggy start to the day and that is a sign of what is to come for the rest of the day.



Temperatures will end up in the low to mid 90s and it will feel like 100 degrees during the afternoon hours.



It will be quite breezy but it will not have much of an impact on how it feels out there.



Make sure to stay hydrated and take it easy if you will be spending extended time outdoors this afternoon.



You may even want to schedule those outdoor activities early in the day.



Late in the afternoon thunderstorms look to develop in western Siouxland along a front.



Some of these storms could contain strong winds and large hail.



Thunderstorms look to continue into the evening and overnight hours though the strongest storms will be early on with the higher chances for severe weather shifting south of our area as the evening goes on.



Isolated thunderstorms will be possible again Thursday with the higher chances in northwest Iowa.