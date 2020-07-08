 Skip to Content

Ex-prison psychologist accused of inmate relationship

New
11:59 am Nebraska news from the Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former psychologist at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has been charged with a felony after a search of her bag turned up an intimate letter from an inmate. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 44-year-old Sarah Tielke, of Papillion, was charged Monday with unauthorized communication with an inmate. A court affidavit says Tielke tried to put her bag in a locker on Feb. 25 after she was selected for a random search. A search of the bag turned up three cellphones and a four-page letter an inmate had written her suggesting there was a romantic relationship between them. Tielke told investigators the cellphones belonged to her children, and she was later charged only in connection to the letter.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content