Feds seek to keep guns seized after West Texas mass shooting

DALLAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking to keep more than two dozen guns and firearm accessories seized from a man whose home was searched last year following a mass shooting in West Texas. Court records say the guns were taken from Marcus Anthony Braziel. Federal agents searched his home days after another man shot dozens of people in Odessa and Midland, killing seven. The civil forfeiture case is against the guns, not Braziel. A person who answered a phone number associated with Braziel hung up upon being asked about the case. Prosecutors say “a criminal investigation involving Mr. Braziel is ongoing.”