Criticism of US pullout from WHO from allies, China alike

GENEVA (AP) — Top U.S. allies are denouncing the planned pullout of the United States from the World Health Organization. Italy’s health minister called it “wrong,” and a political ally of Germany’s leader warned that it create more room for China on the world stage. The United Nations and the State Department announced Tuesday the formal U.S. notification of withdrawal within a year, making good on President Donald Trump’s vow in May to terminate U.S. participation in the WHO over its alleged missteps and kowtowing to China. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meanwhile, ratcheted up months of Trump administration criticism of the U.N. health agency.