Hong Kong inaugurates Beijing’s national security office

HONG KONG (AP) — Beijing’s national security office has been inaugurated in Hong Kong, just over a week after China’s central government imposed a tough new law on the city that critics view as a further deterioration of freedoms promised to the former British colony. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam together with predecessors Leung Chun-ying and Tung Chee-hwa marked the opening of the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Chinese Communist Party officials were also present. The office was established after Beijing imposed a national security law in Hong Kong that took effect on June 30. The new legislation prohibits what Beijing views as secessionist, subversive or terrorist activities or as foreign intervention in the semi-autonomous territory’s internal affairs.