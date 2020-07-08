Houston scraps Texas GOP’s in-person convention due to virus

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials have canceled the Texas GOP’s in-person convention. They say the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to hold the event as scheduled. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that the city’s lawyers exercised provisions in the contract that the Texas Republican Party signed to rent the downtown convention center for a three-day event to have started July 16. Virus cases have surged in Texas, particularly in the state’s largest cities. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had publicly deferred to state party leaders who last week voted to go forward with an in-person event.