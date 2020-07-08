Iowa Board of Regents to add more ACT test dates

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- One standardized test many high school seniors take before heading off to college is being affected by the pandemic.

Officials haven't been able to conduct ACT testing for much of the spring.

As restrictions were lifted, the testing started back up.

But the Iowa Board of Regents added more test dates for students, who were unable to take the test.

Each test site will feature social distancing, along with limited seating and masks will be required.

The Board is offering four tests dates in Sioux City and Council Bluffs.

Iowa Board of Regents Coordinator Steve Warnstadt says it's a way to help students in navigating the college admissions process.

"Giving them that reassurance as opposed to, well the rules have changed we don't know what our admissions process or acceptance policies are gonna be. The ACT is always accepted, this just removes a layer of doubt for prospective students," says Warnstadt.

The Iowa Board of Regents continues to look for different ways to evaluate admissions throughout the pandemic.



