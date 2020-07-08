Iowa reports 418 new COVID-19 cases, 454 more recoveries and 7 additional deaths

(KTIV) - There were 418 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 32,343. There were also 454 more recoveries reported for a total of 25,868.

Seven additional deaths were reported within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 732.

As of July 7, the Iowa Department of Public Health says 165 patients across the state are hospitalized due to the virus. The IDPH says there are over 3,300 inpatient beds, 474 ICU beds and 773 ventilators available in the state.

In Iowa, 5,432 new test results were reported in the last 24 hours for a total of more than 344,474 Iowans that have been tested for COVID-19.