Iowa summer kids program goes online amid health concerns

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa summer school program has been been moved from in-person to online after several students screened for coronavirus symptoms registered fevers this week. The Hawk Eye reports that North Hill Elementary School in Burlington suspended it’s in-person summer school program on Tuesday after eight students showed up with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher. About 60 students attended the program, which began Monday. Principal Mark Taylor says students were screened for symptoms and temperatures upon arrival to the building before getting out of the car. Officials say the district is working closely with Des Moines County Public Health to determine if or when the summer program can resume in-person instruction.