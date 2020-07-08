Japan battered by more heavy rain, floods, nearly 60 dead

TOKYO (AP) — Pounding rain that already caused deadly floods in southern Japan is moving northeast. The heavy rains are battering large areas of Japan’s main island, causing more rivers to overflow, triggering mudslides and destroying houses and roads. At least 58 people have died in the several days of flooding. Several people were rescued from homes destroyed by mudslides or vehicles swept away by floods. Swollen rivers swept away a highway and threatened a bridge. In places where the rain had cleared, people were washing away mud and drying out wet furniture.