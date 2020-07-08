Man convicted of killing former German president’s son

BERLIN (AP) — A 57-year-old German man has been convicted of killing the son of Germany’s former president Richard von Weizsaecker. The defendant was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment Wednesday and ordered held in a psychiatric ward. Fritz von Weizsaecker, a doctor, was stabbed to death in November while delivering a lecture at a clinic in Berlin. An off-duty police officer who tried to stop the attack was seriously injured. Berlin’s regional court convicted the defendant, identified only as Gregor S. due to privacy rules, of murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors said the defendant had acted out of hatred for the former German president, who died in 2015.