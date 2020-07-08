Maryland governor: probably time to change Redskins name

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he believes the name of Washington’s professional football team “probably should be changed.” The Republican governor was asked on NBC’s “Today” show on Wednesday whether he believed the team should change its name from the Washington Redskins. The team’s home field is in Landover, Maryland, and Hogan grew up in the area as a fan of the team. When he ran for governor in 2014, he expressed support for the name. But on Wednesday he said the time is probably right to change the moniker, and he’s glad the team is having the discussion.