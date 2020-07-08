Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a new book set for fall, ‘Trust’

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Buttigieg’s next book has a unifying message. Liveright Publishing announced Wednesday that the former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, mayor had written “Trust: America’s Best Chance,” scheduled for release Oct. 6. Liveright says the book combines history and personal reflections in an “urgent and soul-searching” exploration into creating a stronger democracy. Buttigieg’s previous book, the memoir “Shortest Way Home,” was a bestseller which sold more than 100,000 copies. His new work arrives a month after the release of “I Have Something to Tell You,” a memoir by his husband, Chasten Buttigieg.