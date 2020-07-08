Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 20,425

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 224 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total number of positive cases to 20,425.

As of July 8, Nebraska health officials say there have been 282 COVID-19 deaths in the state. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Officials say out of the 198,069 Nebraskans that have been tested for the virus, 177,410 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska health officials, 15,031 of the state's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 104 since Tuesday.

Nebraska health officials say there are currently 97 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state. Thus far, 1,405 patients have had to be hospitalized due to the virus.