Network: Shepard Smith joins CNBC for weeknight news program

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Fox News Channel anchor Shepard Smith is resurfacing. CNBC said Thursday that he will join the network to host a weeknight news program airing at 7 p.m. Eastern. Smith abruptly quit Fox last fall after being at that network since its start. CNBC has been trying to figure out ways to compete with Fox, MSNBC and CNN, which are delivering big ratings during a busy news period with programming that leans heavily into opinion. CNBC says Smith will concentrate on “fact-based storytelling.” The program will launch in the fall.