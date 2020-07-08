New oversight committee would restore faith in NYPD, AG says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is proposing sweeping changes to boost oversight of the city’s largest police department. The Democrat released a report Wednesday that recommends forming an independent commission that would approve the department’s budget and have the final say on officer discipline. Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked the attorney general to investigate whether the NYPD used excessive force to quell unrest and enforce a citywide curfew in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. James did not rule out criminal charges and said her report aims to restore New Yorkers’ faith in law enforcement.