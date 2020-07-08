Office torn down at Lewis and Clark Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Explorers won't be playing baseball this summer. But the team is continuing with plans to come back bigger and better than ever.

Wednesday morning, the office building at the entrance to Lewis and Clark Park was torn down. A new, bigger office space will be put in its place. The building has served as the main office for the X's since the stadium was built in 1993.

The X's Director of Baseball and Stadium operations, Boyd Pitkin, says the new office space will be further away from the stadium and three times as large.

A new parking lot is also being put in this summer.