Prom held in Sioux City for a Nebraska school

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- After months of delays because of COVID-19, one area school was able to return to at least some of its end-of-year activities.

Homer Nebraska Schools hosted prom tonight at Country Celebrations in Sioux City.

With a lot of cooperation between the planning committees, the venue, and school staff, the students were able to attend the right of passage.

Activities included a grand march, dinner, dance, and a lock-in after prom at the Drop Zone. Although it took a lot of coordination, organizers say they believe the activities will be worth the wait.

"Cases started to do down and we finally decided, I think this is something we could do. I think this is something we can do safely. It's a huge relief because every time we talked to the kids about it, they were excited about it. They were ready for it. They're ready to see their friends, ready to get some semblance of whatever normal is now," said Seth Lembke, Homer Schools Secondary Principal.

About 50 high school students took part in the celebration.