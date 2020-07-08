Rare gorillas in Nigeria captured on camera with babies

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Conservationists have captured the first images of a group of rare Cross River gorillas with multiple babies in Nigeria. It’s proof that the subspecies once feared to be extinct is reproducing amid protection efforts. Only around 300 Cross River gorillas were known to be alive at one point in the isolated mountainous region in Nigeria and Cameroon. That’s according to the Wildlife Conservation Society, which helped capture the images in May. The gorillas have been threatened for decades by hunting and loss of habitat as residents cut down forests to make way for agriculture.