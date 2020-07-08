Rescuers seek 9 people missing in central China landslide

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers are searching for nine people left missing in a landslide in central China amid widespread flooding across much of the country. Rescue services say the disaster struck Huangmei county in Hubei province around 4 a.m. Another 40 people were rescued and moved to shelter. This year’s annual floods come as China appears to have won at least a temporary victory over the coronavirus outbreak that is believed to have originated in Hubei’s provincial capital of Wuhan late last year. More than 120 people have died or are missing across several provinces.