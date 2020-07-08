Saudi, Briton join race for top WTO post as deadline looms

GENEVA (AP) — Britain and Saudi Arabia put forward late entries for the contest to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, joining six others aspiring to lead the Geneva-based trade body that has faced scorn and pressure from the Trump administration. A Wednesday deadline loomed for candidacies to head the WTO after its current chief, Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo, made the surprise announcement in May that he would leave the job a year early. Saudi Arabia nominated former Economy Minister and longtime banker Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri, while Britain announced the candidacy of forward former International Trade Secretary Liam Fox.