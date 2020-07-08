Schedule for 57th annual River-Cade released

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials have released a new schedule of events for the 57th annual River-Cade.

The activities for this year's River-Cade will be spread out over the next four months.

Officials said several events had to be canceled, including the River-Cade parade.

“That was just a real tough one. We took a lot of thought as to if we should have anything and now as time goes on we see that wearing masks and outdoors seems to be working pretty good and kind of stabilized things but who knows,” said Phil Claeys, River-Cade Event Coordinator.

The first activity for the 57th annual River-Cade will take place next week with the Green Valley Amateur Golf Tournament from July 11-12. Those interested in taking part are asked to call (712) 252-2025.

July 17-18 will be the Scene of the Crash Rockabilly Car & Bike Show at the Dakota-Thurston County Fairgrounds.

On July 18 the River-Cade Sun Valley Footgolf Tournament will be held at 3 p.m. People interested are asked to call (712) 258-9770.

On August 14-15 the Rushworks Lanes Bowling Tournament will take place. Peope interested are asked to call (712) 252-4545.

The Skateboard Tournament at Cook Park will be held at 6 p.m. on August 16. For more information call (712) 898-0601.

On September 12 the River-Cade 24th annual Youth Fishing Derby & river City Anglers Casting Contest at Bacon Creek Park will be held. Participants must pre-register, and the fee is $5.

Registration will be available at Fleet Farm or the Bacon Creek General Store starting on August 1.

The September Smile Contest will take place, but dates have yet to be announced.

The 17th annual Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance Fest at Riverside Park will take place October 3-4, while the River-Cade Holloween at Barstool Open will take place on October 31.