South Dakota reporting 79 new COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) -- South Dakota has tallied 79 new confirmed infections of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

As of July 8, there are still 864 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 7,242 South Dakotans have been confirmed to have COVID-19, but 6,280 of them have recovered.

There are currently 54 people in the hospital with the virus, a decrease of ten since Tuesday. Officials say 709 South Dakotans have had to be hospitalized because of the virus.

State health officials say 98 South Dakotans have died from the virus thus far.