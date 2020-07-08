Upcoming school year expected to look different due to ongoing pandemic

ELK POINT, South Dakota (KTIV) - The start of the 2020-2021 school year will look different for hundreds of students across Siouxland because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've been working for quite a few months just discussing what things could look like," said Derek Barrios, superintendent of the Elk Point-Jefferson School District.

Superintendent Barrios says while they have not made a final decision on what the beginning of the upcoming school year will look like, they do have a few options to present at next week's school board meeting.

Those options include having all students back in the building with safety precautions in place, all students utilizing at-home learning or a hybrid combination of the two.

"One of our phases that we are looking at is if there are enough cases of coronavirus in our school then we would look at possibly splitting our students based on their last name," said Barrios.

Barrios said for one possibility, half of the students would attend school on Monday and Tuesday, and the other half would attend school on Thursday and Friday, and on Wednesdays, online instruction would be provided.

Another option includes adding 15 minutes to the school day to allow extra "moving time."

"We still have to try and feed several hundred students throught our cafeteria so we know things are going to take a little bit longer so allowing us some extra time would be beneficial," said Barrios.

Barrios says they are encouraging staff and students to use masks, but they will not be required.

Desks in the classrooms will be spread out for physical distancing, and there will be a limit to how many students are allowed in the hallways.

"And we know with 700 students in the building we will not be able to guarantee 6 feet of separation all day, every day," said Barrios.

Barrios says the main goal is to prioritize the health and safety of students, while still delivering high-quality education.